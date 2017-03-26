3 shot during argument in Gresham

Three people were shot during an argument early Sunday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The group was in an apartment building vestibule about 1:40 a.m. in the 900 block of West 76th Street when they got into an argument with another group of people, according to Chicago police. During the argument, two males pulled out guns and fired shots.

A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back, while a 30-year-old woman was shot multiple times, police said. They were both taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A 28-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the chest and refused medical attention, police said.

No one was in custody early Sunday as Area South detectives were investigating.