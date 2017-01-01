3 shot during party in Bronzeville

Three people were shot early Sunday in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

About 2 a.m., a 20-year-old man, 31-year-old woman and 33-year-old man were at a house party in the 4400 block of South Indiana when someone walked into the home and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in the left hand and taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition, police said. The woman and older man were both shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.