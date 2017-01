3 shot in East Garfield Park

Three men were shot Friday afternoon in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 1:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams Street, according to Chicago Police.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the arm and foot, a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 19-year-old man was shot in the ankle, police said. They took themselves to Stroger Hospital and were in good condition.

Additional details were not immediately available.