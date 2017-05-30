3 shot in Grand Crossing

Three people were shot late Monday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:30 p.m., the group was standing on the sidewalk in the 1500 block of East 74th Street when shots rang out and the three people felt pain, according to Chicago Police. They all showed up at Jackson Park Hospital.

A 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the right elbow and a 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. Both of their conditions were stabilized at Jackson Park.