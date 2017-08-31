3 shot in Lawndale

Three men were shot Wednesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Avers, according to Chicago Police.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the right foot; a 38-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder; and another 38-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm, police said. They were all taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

Police said the victims were “highly uncooperative” with investigators and circumstances of the shooting were not known.