3 shot in South Austin

Three men were shot Friday night in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the men — ages 25, 27 and 22 — were standing on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of West Congress when they heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The 25-year-old man was shot in his left arm and the 27-year-old was shot in his right foot, police said. They were both taken to Loretto Hospital where their conditions were stabilized.

The youngest man was shot in his left buttocks and grazed by bullet on his left shoulder, police said. His condition and hospital information was not immediately provided by police.