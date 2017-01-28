3 shot, including 1 off-duty officer, in Gold Coast

Three people were shot, including one off-duty officer, near a parking garage in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

About 3:30 a.m., there was a dispute over money and then shots were fired on State Street just north of Division, according an emergency management source. The officer shot was not a Chicago Police officer.

Two people were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and one was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, according to Fire Media Affairs. All were in serious condition.

One person was seen in handcuffs and put into a CPD squad car at the scene.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately known.