3 shot inside Back of the Yards restaurant

Two men and a woman were shot Saturday afternoon inside a restaurant in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.

A 44-year-old man was on foot at 12:25 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 51st Street when someone started shooting at him, according to Chicago Police. The man started to run away and the shooter chased him.

The man ran into a restaurant and the shooter followed him inside and opened fire again, police said. The man was struck in the left arm and foot.

Two other people inside the restaurant were also wounded by gunfire, police said. A 31-year-old woman was shot in the torso while a 39-year-old man was shot in the right leg.

All three victims were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the woman was listed in critical condition, police said. Both men were stabilized.

Police said the 44-year-old man is a documented gang member and the other two victims were not intended targets in the shooting.