3 shot near Montrose Dog Beach on North Side

Three people were shot Wednesday night near Montrose Dog Beach on the North Side.

A 19-year-old woman and two men, ages 19 and 21, were driving in a vehicle at 10:47 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Simonds Drive when another vehicle pulled up next to them and someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was shot in the wrist and the older man was shot in the hip, police said. They were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized.

The younger man was shot in the arm and was taken to Thorek Memorial Hospital, where his condition was also stabilized, police said.