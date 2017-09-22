3 teen boys charged with Evanston robbery

Three teenage boys have been charged with robbing another group of teens Thursday night on a beach in north suburban Evanston.

The suspects, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old, approached a group of 16-year-old boys at Clark Street Beach shortly after 8:30 p.m., according to a statement from Evanston police. One of the suspects grabbed a victim, put him in a headlock and “pushed an object into his back, telling him it was a handgun.”

The victim in the headlock handed over $10 while a second victim turned over a green Sheffield pocket knife, police said. The third victim tried to run away, but was tackled by two of the suspects, who proceeded to punch him multiple times in the torso.

The suspects then rode away on bicycles, police said. Officers responding to the robbery stopped two of them in the 1600 block of Hinman Avenue and the third in the 1900 block of Greenbay Road. One of the 17-year-olds had the stolen pocket knife on him.

All three suspects were taken to the Evanston Police Department and charged with aggravated robbery, police said.