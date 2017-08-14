3-vehicle crash closes 3 lanes of northbound I-294 near Cermak Toll

A multi-vehicle crash with injuries has traffic crawling on the northbound Tri-State Tollway Monday afternoon in the western suburbs.

The three-vehicle crash between two semi trucks and an SUV happened about 5 p.m. on I-94 close to the Cermak Toll near west suburban Oak Brook, according to Illinois State Police.

As of 5:40 p.m. only the left lane is open and three right lanes are closed.

Police said a 2004 Freightliner straight semi was “driving too fast for conditions and failed to slow for stopped traffic, striking the rear of the Chevy SUV.”

The Chevrolet SUV then struck the rear of a 2007 Freightliner semi.

The drivers were taken to hospitals in Elmhurst, Hinsdale and Maywood, but the extent of their injuries was not known.