3 weekends of I-55 lane closures start Saturday in Bolingbrook

Overnight lane closures will start Saturday night and repeat for three consecutive weekends for bridge work on Interstate 55 in southwest suburban Bolingbrook.

Starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, I-55 will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between Joliet Road and Illinois Route 53 in Bolingbrook, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The exit from southbound I-55 to Joliet Road will also be closed, with a posted detour redirecting traffic along Route 53.

The closures, which will allow crews to perform bridge deck repairs, are scheduled to end by 10 a.m. Sunday, IDOT said. The same lane closures will repeat on the nights of the following two Saturdays, Sept. 30 and Oct. 7.