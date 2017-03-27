3 women arrested in connection to prostitution at Pine Tree Spa

Three women were arrested Friday for prostitution and not having massage licenses at Pine Tree Spa in southwest suburban Willowbrook.

Sheriff’s detectives conducted an undercover investigation Friday at Pine Tree Spa, 10S648 Route 83, resulting in the arrests of Ho K. Lee, 38, Mi H. Saito, 51, and Hyojin Yoo, 44, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

Lee, of Georgia, was charged with prostitution and unlicensed massage therapy; and Saito, of Georgia, and Yoo, of New York, were both charged with unlicensed massage therapy, police said.

In May 2016, four women were arrested on similar charges at Pine Tree Spa after a community concern complaint was received by detectives, police said.