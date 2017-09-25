3 women stabbed on Near West Side

Three women were stabbed Monday night on the Near West Side.

The women were stabbed about 8:14 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Washburne, Chiacgo Police said.

A 27-year-old woman was stabbed in the abdomen and arm and transported to Stroger Hospital, police said. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The other two women, 19 and 38, also suffered puncture wounds to the body, police said. The 38-year-old was taken to a hospital. Both their conditions are unknown at this time.

No others details were immediately available.