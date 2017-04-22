3 workers sickened by pressure washer fumes on Near West Side

Three workers were hospitalized Saturday morning after they were exposed to carbon monoxide fumes while using a pressure washer inside a Near West Side building.

Crews were called about 11:30 a.m. for reports of elevated carbon monoxide levels at a 10-story building in the 1200 block of West Adams, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Jeff Lyle. The building, which contains a mix of commercial and residential units, was evacuated while crews worked to identify the source of the fumes.

It was later determined that workers were using a gasoline-powered pressure washer inside a parking structure on the third and fourth floors of the building, Lyle said. The area was not properly ventilated and three of the workers were taken to hospitals for carbon monoxide exposure.

Two of them were taken to Rush University Medical Center while the third was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Lyle said. They were all in fair-to-serious condition.