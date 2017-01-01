3 wounded, 1 critically, in Morgan Park

Three people were shot early Sunday in the South Side Morgan Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot at 3:46 a.m. in the 11200 block of South Longwood and found a 19-year-old man wounded, according to Chicago Police. Additional officers discovered a vehicle near Monterrey and Vincennes with a 21-year-old man and 20-year-old man who were wounded in the same shooting.

The 19-year-old man was shot in the lower back and the 20-year-old was shot in the left shoulder, police said. Both men were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized.

The 21-year-old was shot in the throat and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.