3 wounded in South Side shooting

Three people were shot early Sunday near the former Robert Taylor Homes on the South Side.

Police responded about 1:30 a.m. to the 4200 block of South Sate, where they found two people who were shot in the head, according to Chicago Police.

A 31-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The second person, a male whose age was unknown, was taken to Mercy Hospital where his condition was unknown.

The third victim, a 49-year-old man, showed with a gunshot wound to the right arm at Mercy Hospital, police said. His condition had stabilized.