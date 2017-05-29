30-year-old man dies more than a week after shooting in Lawndale

A 30-year-old man died Saturday, more than a week after he was shot in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Brandon Phipps was sitting in a vehicle about 9:15 a.m. May 19 in the 3100 block of West 13th when someone got out of another vehicle and shot at him, striking him in his left side, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Phipps, who lived in Lawndale, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died Saturday at 5:18 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Monday found he died of multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said.