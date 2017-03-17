30-year-old woman missing from South Chicago

Police are looking for a 30-year-old woman who went missing earlier this month from the South Chicago neighborhood.

Jerry Nicholas, who goes by the nickname Sherry Berry, was last seen March 9 near the 7900 block of South Marquette Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She might be in need of medical treatment.

Nicholas was described as a 5-foot-4, 120-pond black woman with a medium complexion, brown eyes and a shaved head or wig, police said. She also has a scar from brain surgery and tattoos of the names Mom, Deborah, Tina and Sherry.

She is known to frequent the areas near the 7900 block of South Shore Drive and the 7500–7900 blocks of Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.