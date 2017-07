Police: 30-year-old woman shot dead in Avalon Park

A 30-year-old woman was shot to death Monday afternoon in the Avalon Park neighborhood on the South Side.

It happened about 4:39 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Kimbark, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was shot in the head and face, and was taken to Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, police said. She has been pronounced dead.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, police said.