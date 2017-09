30-year-old woman shot in head, critically wounded in South Shore

A woman was shot in the head and critically wounded Thursday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle at 11:48 p.m. in the 6700 block of South East End when she was shot in the head, according to Chicago Police.

She showed up at Jackson Hospital and was transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.