300 intersections, 25 CTA stations to get safety improvements

Pedestrian safety is the goal of planned improvements at 300 Chicago intersections, along with along with 25 CTA stations and assorted bus stops, thanks to a three-year campaign expected to use education and targeted enforcement to reduce an epidemic of crashes.

The campaign is called “Vision Zero” because the goal is nothing short of eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2026.

That may sound overly ambitious, considering that the number of motorists and passengers killed in Chicago traffic accidents increased 79 percent over the same period last year — up to 25, from 14, Transportation Commissioner Rebekah Scheinfeld reported recently, calling it a “persistent plague” that has created a “true public health crisis.”

But she firmly believes the only way to combat the traffic crashes that seriously injure five people every day and kill someone every three days is to aim high.

“Chicago has made progress in making our streets safer, but we still experience far too many traffic crashes. The status quo is unacceptable,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel was quoted as saying in a press release.

Scheinfeld called the three-year campaign a “starting point for a broad partnership” that will tackle the epidemic of traffic accidents on Chicago streets as a “public health crisis that affects the lives and well-being of Chicagoans every single day.”

“The Vision Zero Action plan identifies city resources and spells out detailed strategies for how we are going to work with stakeholders to achieve the ultimate goal of saving lives and elimination serious and fatal traffic crashes,” the commissioner was quoted as saying.

The three-year action plan will attack traffic safety as a “public health and equity issue”—by targeting Chicago neighborhoods most impacted by severe traffic crashes.

The pilot project will launch this summer in the West Side’s Garfield Park and Austin neighborhoods. It will be financed by a $185,000 grant from the National Safety Council.

Emanuel was scheduled to unveil the campaign later Monday at the site of a “pedestrian refuge island” installed at Chicago and Lamon. The island was installed in the West Side’s 37th Ward as one of the infrastructure projects tied to the city’s “Safe Routes to School” program

The ambitious plan includes a commitment from the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) to improve 300 intersections to make them safer for pedestrians.

CDOT will also work with the CTA to improve “access and safety at 25 transit stations, encouraging the use of transit through targeted safety improvements in the vicinity of CTA stations and bus stops, particularly in high crash zones,” the city said.

The three-year campaign also includes “policies, training and technologies that create safer vehicles and safer, more professional drivers,” including Uber and Lyft and cabdrivers fighting for survival in the ride-hailing era.

City Hall intends to “lead by example” by phasing in installation of “side guards and convex mirrors” on the city’s fleet of large trucks and requiring city contractors to do the same.

It was not immediately known what new requirements, if any, would be required of cabdrivers and ride-hailing drivers.

A press release outlining the program notes that “enforcement is an effective tool in preventing dangerous driving behaviors.” But, there is no detail of any enforcement crackdown.

The announcement simply states that the Police Department would “work in partnership with communities and residents to ensure that all traffic safety interventions are fair and focused appropriately” in areas of “high economic hardship” where residents are “three times as likely to die as a result of a traffic crash.

“Working with our partners in city agencies and with community residents, we will engage in appropriate enforcement efforts in the areas that have presented historical challenges with traffic-related injuries and fatalities,” Johnson was quoted as saying.

Chicago Sun-Times columnist Michael Sneed has reported that the Chicago Police Department issued only 168 citations for the improper use of mobile devices last year, down from 45,672 in 2014.

Johnson has blamed the ticket drop on a 2015 change in state law. It shifted citations for all forms of distracted driving from administrative hearing officers to traffic court.

That required police officers preoccupied with homicides and shootings to appear in Traffic Court. They weren’t willing to do that, so they stopped writing tickets for distracted driving.

“I think police officers stopped writing them because it is a hassle, and most of them don’t like going to traffic court for a lot of reasons,” Johnson told Sneed.

“We’ve got to find a way to make it more convenient for a police officer to go to court by either relocating traffic court or researching the violation to see if we can return it to an [administrative] citation…I was shocked to see the drop in tickets was so severe. So we have to figure it out.”

Scheinfeld has portrayed Chicago Police officers as “one of our main partners” in the “Vision Zero” campaign. But without a fix for the plunge in distracted driving tickets, results could be limited.

“Any kind of distraction while a user is moving through the right of way–whether they are walking, biking or driving — can lead to very dangerous consequences and we all have to do our part to stay alert and follow the rules of the road,” the commissioner has said.

Earlier this year, Scheinfeld embraced an aldermanic plan to use technology to crack down on deadly epidemic: texting while driving.

“Texting while driving is one of the most common distracted driving issues. That’s one of the top five causes of traffic crashes,” Scheinfeld said then.

“Texting while driving. Other distracted driving. Speeding. All of those are major contributors to the traffic crashes on our streets that are killing hundreds of people-a-year and seriously injuring thousands of people. I was pleased to see the support from aldermen in introducing this ordinance to bring these issues to light and continue to find ways to address a growing concern.”

The resolution championed by Finance Committee Chairman Edward Burke (14th) and Transportation Committee Chairman Anthony Beale (9th) asks the Chicago Police Department to explore the possibility of using a device called a “textalyzer” to detect whether motorists involved in injury-related accidents had been distracted by their cellphones before the crash occurred.

It’s the brainchild of a New York father who turned his grief to action, leading to a push to fight distracted driving with tools similar to those used to combat drunken driving. But already the embryonic technology is raising red flags with some civil libertarians.

The “textalyzer” being developed by the Israeli mobile forensics company Cellebrite is still in the prototype stage and has yet to be implemented anywhere, but legislators are mulling the idea in several states.

A bill under consideration in New York would let officers use the company’s tablet, which connects to a driver’s phone to determine if the person had been typing or swiping on their phone within minutes of a crash — without giving police access to the contents of the phone.