$300,000 bail for man charged in deadly DUI crash in West Town

A motorist charged with killing another driver in a West Town crash over the weekend had a blood-alcohol level that was three times the legal limit, Cook County prosecutors said Monday.

Yonatan D. Monrroy-Madrid’s two passengers suffered injuries in the crash at Hubbard and Ashland on Saturday afternoon.

Monrroy-Madrid was traveling at a high rate of speed and making rapid, erratic turns in his Jeep Grand Cherokee before the crash, Assistant State’s Attorney Bryan Grissman said.

He quickly turned onto to Hubbard and ignored a stop sign, Grissman said. Monrroy-Madrid rammed into a northbound car driven by Philip Pieczynski, who was in his late 50s, according to a police report.

The impact caused Pieczynski’s Toyota Camry to go up a sidewalk, through a fence and into a parking lot, authorities said.

Monrroy-Madrid’s 19-year-old passenger was thrown from the vehicle, Grissman said. She and a 23 year-old-man, who was also in the Cherokee, were taken to an area hospital and treated for their injuries.

Pieczynski, whose Camry was struck on the passenger side, died at the scene, Grissman said.

When paramedics arrived, they noticed the smell of alcohol on 19-year-old Monrroy-Madrid’s breath and his slurred speech, Grissman said.

He allegedly admitted he had been drinking beer. And when he was taken to Stroger Hospital, a blood test revealed his blood-alcohol level was 0.24, Grissman said. The legal limit is 0.08.

Monrroy-Madrid’s attorney, Steven Decker, said his client was driving fast because he was being chased by another car.

Grissman said one passenger did say Monrroy-Madrid believed he was being followed.

The crash was captured on camera, Grissman said.

Monrroy-Madrid, of the 2200 block of North Knox Avenue, was ordered held on $300,000 bail for aggravated DUI causing an accident resulting in a death.

Not only did Monrroy-Madrid’s actions lead to a death, but he put the lives of his two passengers and his own at risk, Judge Maria Kuriakos Ciesil said.

The judge said if Monrroy-Madrid is able to post bond, he must surrender his passport.

Monrroy-Madrid was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and cited for operating a motor vehicle without insurance, failing to stop at a stop sign, and failing to reduce speed.

He is a student at Foreman College and Career Academy and works in construction, Decker said.