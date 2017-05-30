31-year-old man charged with vehicle burglary in Woodstock

A Woodstock man is facing a felony count of burglary stemming from a string of vehicle break-ins earlier this month in the northwestern suburb.

Over the weekend of May 20, multiple vehicles were broken into and damaged, according to Woodstock police.

Authorities followed up on several leads during an investigation, with evidence eventually leading to 31-year-old Joseph L. Foat, police said. A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday, and he was arrested the next day.

Foat was charged with a felony count of burglary and ordered held on $50,000 bond, police said. More charges are pending as each investigation into the burglaries is completed.

He was next expected in court June 12.