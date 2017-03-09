31-year-old man fatally shot in northwest Indiana

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday in northwest Indiana.

Jonathan Culp, 31, was shot in the 7100 block of Osborn Avenue in Hammond, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. He was taken to Franciscan Health Center in Hammond, where he died at 10:10 a.m.

An autopsy found Culp, who lived in Highland, Indiana, died of the gunshot wound, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Hammond police did not immediately respond to a request for details on the circumstances of the shooting.