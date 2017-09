31-year-old man shot multiple times in Calumet Heights

A man was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

The 31-year-old was shot in his neck, arm and leg about 3:40 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Ridgeland Avenue, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was stabilized in an unknown condition, police said.