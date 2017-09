31-year-old man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

A 31-year-old man showed up at a Chicago hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday.

The man said he was in a parked vehicle about 1:30 a.m. when shots rang out and he was struck in the back, according to Chicago Police. The location of the shooting was unknown.

The man took himself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said. He was then transferred to Stroger Hospital.