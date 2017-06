31-year-old man wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

A man was shot Wednesday evening in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.

At 6:24 p.m., the 31-year-old was driving an off-road vehicle in the 1400 block of West 49th Street when a male in another vehicle fired shots, striking him in the back, according to Chicago Police.

Following the shooting, the wounded man drove himself to the 4800 block of South Racine Avenue, where emergency crews were called, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, and his condition was stabilized.