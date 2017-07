32-year-old man grazed in Englewood shooting

A man was grazed Saturday evening in an Englewood neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

The 32-year-old suffered a graze wound to his right thigh about 6:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 63rd, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.