32-year-old man killed in Maywood motorcycle crash

A 32-year-old Maywood man died in a Saturday crash in the western suburb.

Demitrius D. Talley suffered multiple blunt force traumatic injuries in a crash between a motorcycle and an automobile about 7 p.m. at the intersection of South 17th Avenue and South Maywood Drive in Maywood, according to autopsy results from the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Talley was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 7:20 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

Maywood police did not immediately respond to a request for information on the crash.