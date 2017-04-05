32-year-old man missing from Chatham

Police are looking for a 32-year-old man with schizophrenia who was last seen Tuesday in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

Dwayne Cooke was last seen between the 7500 and 7900 blocks of South King Drive, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Cooke is a 5-foot-8, 160-pound black man with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue zip-up sweatshirt, black jeans and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call 911 or the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.