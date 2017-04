32-year-old man shot, has car stolen in Brighton Park

A 32-year-old man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side by a person who then stole his car.

He was sitting in a white sedan about 4:55 p.m. that was parked in the 3700 block of South Archer when someone approached and shot him in his chest, Chicago Police said.

The shooter got into the sedan and drove away, police said.

The 32-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.