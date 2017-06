32-year-old man shot in East Garfield Park

A 32-year-old man was wounded Friday evening in an East Garfield Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

He was shot in his left wrist just before 5 p.m. in the 600 block of North Lawndale, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken in good condition to Norwegian American Hospital, police said. He was being uncooperative with investigators.