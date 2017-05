32-year-old man shot in East Garfield Park

A 32-year-old man was shot early Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 12:45 a.m., the man got into an argument with an unknown male in a parking lot in the 500 block of North Kedzie, according to Chicago Police. The male then shot the 32-year-old in the right leg.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.