32-year-old man shot in Gresham

A man was shot Thursday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 32-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 10:20 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Wallace when he heard gunshots, Chicago Police said.

He felt pain and realized he was shot in the right buttocks, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.