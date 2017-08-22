33-year-old woman missing from Rogers Park

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 33-year-old woman who went missing Monday from the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Latoya Mosley was last seen about 10:22 a.m. in the 7600 block of North Sheridan Road, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Mosley was described as a 5-foot-1, 102-pound black woman with slender build and medium complexion, with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and a blue bracelet. She wears her hair in a ponytail.

Police she may behave child-like at times.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.