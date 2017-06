33-year-old woman shot while driving in Pilsen

A 33-year-old woman was shot while driving late Friday in the Pilsen neighborhood on the Near West Side.

She was driving north in the 1600 block of South Throop abut 10:45 p.m. when someone shot her from a dark-colored sedan, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was struck in the back and went to Stroger Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.