34-year-old man fatally shot in Joliet

A 34-year-old man was shot to death Friday in southwest suburban Joliet.

Miles Stallings, of Lockport, was shot multiple times in the 800 block of Robin Lane in Joliet, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

Stallings was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where he died at 11:11 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy Saturday showed Stallings suffered multiple gunshot wounds, but did not rule on his final cause and manner of death pending police and toxicology reports, the coroner’s office said.

Joliet police did not immediately release information about the shooting.