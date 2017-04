34-year-old man shot, critically wounded in South Shore

A 34-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

At 9:36 p.m., he was inside an apartment in the 6700 block of South Clyde when someone he knew took out a handgun and shot him multiple times in the chest, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody, and Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.