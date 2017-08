34-year-old woman shot in back in West Pullman

A 34-year-old woman was shot in the back Monday evening in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 5:22 p.m., the woman was in the 11800 block of South Yale when a dark-colored, four-door sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was shot in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition stabilized, police said.