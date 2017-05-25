35-year-old man fatally shot in Cicero

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night in west suburban Cicero.

Jose Pacheco was shot multiple times about 8:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of South 49th Court, according to Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Pacheco, who lived on the same block in Cicero, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 9:19 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Thursday ruled his death a homicide.

Hanania said police are looking for suspects, but did not release additional details about the shooting because of the pending investigation.