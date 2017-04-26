Man, woman shot in Woodlawn

A man and a woman were shot Wednesday evening in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 35-year-old man was standing on the street at 9:59 p.m. in the 2600 block of East 83rd Street when someone in a red car fired at him, hitting him in the left hand and right ankle, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The 28-year-old woman was sitting in a parked blue car when she was shot in the right foot and both thighs, police said. She went to Jackson Park Hospital, where her condition was stabilized. Two juveniles also went to Jackson Park with minor cuts from glass.