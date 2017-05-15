36-year-old man dies after found shot in chest in Maywood alley

A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest early Friday morning in an alley in west suburban Maywood.

At 1:51 a.m., officers arrived to an alley at 411 S. 19th St., for calls of a man down, according to a statement from Maywood Deputy Chief of Police Elijah Willis.

Officers found Marquis Pritchett covered in blood and unable to speak to police, Willis said. Pritchett was taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood where he was pronounced dead at 3:39 a.m., Willis said.

An autopsy Monday found Pritchett died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

“At this time there is no offender(s), weapon or motive information to report,” Willis said.

The incident is currently being investigated.

Anyone with information should contact Maywood Police Investigation Section at (708) 450-4450.