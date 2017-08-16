36-year-old man dies nearly two months after Humboldt Park shooting

A man has died nearly two months after he was shot repeatedly in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

About 2:30 p.m. on June 28, Ernie Gardner was in the 4000 block of West Division when someone walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Gardner, 36, ran across the street but was shot in the chest, hip and leg, authorities said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

A bullet also struck the window of a passing vehicle and the broken glass cut the 23-year-old driver’s head and arms, police said. He was taken to Sinai in good condition.

Gardner, a South Shore resident, died at Sinai at 2:22 a.m. Tuesday, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found he died of complications from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The suspect ran off after the shooting, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.