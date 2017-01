36-year-old man shot in the leg in Uptown

A man was shot in the leg Tuesday evening in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

The 36-year-old heard gunfire about 6:10 p.m. in the 900 block of West Wilson and realized he’d been hit, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.