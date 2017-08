36-year-old man struck in Homan Square drive-by shooting

A 36-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday night in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

About 11:35 p.m., the man was standing on the street in the 3300 block of West Flournoy when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck in the right leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. He was in good condition.