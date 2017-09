36-year-old man wounded in Washington Park drive-by shooting

A 36-year-old man was seriously wounded Thursday night in a Washington Park neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

He was standing outside about 9:30 p.m. when someone fired shots from a black truck as it approached him in the 6200 block of South King Drive, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. It was not immediately clear where on his body he was struck.