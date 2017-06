36-year-old woman shot in Woodlawn

A woman was shot Sunday afternoon in the Far South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

About 9:40 p.m., the 36-year-old was in an alley in the 1400 block of East 66th Place when a white Toyota pulled up and an unknown person got out and fired several shots, according to Chicago Police.

She was shot in the left shoulder and back and suffered a graze wound to the head, police said. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.