37 Illinois companies make the Fortune 500

Walgreens Boots Alliance is the highest ranked Illinois company on this year's Fortune 500. | AP file photo

The Fortune 500 list released Wednesday included 37 companies based in Illinois.

The top five from Illinois:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (17th overall)

Boeing Co. (24th)

State Farm Insurance Cos. (33rd)

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (45th)

Caterpillar Inc. (74th)

Kraft Heinz, which has its headquarters here and in Pennsylvania, ranked 106th overall and is listed as a Pennsylvania company by Fortune. The food company’s $26.5 billion of revenue ranked it 10th among Illinois companies on the list, just after Deere and before Mondelez.

Walmart topped the full list, followed by Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Exxon Mobil and McKesson.