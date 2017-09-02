37-year-old man killed in West Side industrial accident

A 37-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident Wednesday evening in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Jesus Alcana was crushed between a stone polishing machine and a wall about 5 p.m. at Stone City Design Center in the 3000 block of West Grand Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Alcana, a resident of the Northwest Side Albany Park neighborhood, died at Mount Sinai Hospital at 5:31 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

OSHA has opened an investigation into the fatality, spokeswoman Rhonda Burke said.

Chicago Police could not immediately provide information about the accident Thursday afternoon.